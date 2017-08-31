Waterfront Venues Perfect for a Labor Day Wedding

A weekend known for its trio of charm—relaxation, time spent with loved ones, and a celebration to schedule those out of office emails—Labor Day weekend has become a pivotal holiday for summer-loving couples eager to tie-the-knot. Celebrating the most important day of your life amongst the country's elite in picturesque waterfront venues ensures a wedding guaranteed to make your Labor Day wedding weekend unforgettable.

Whether you prefer a wedding alfresco, complete with epic weekend sunsets, lush lawns, and Labor Day relaxation, or an indoor celebration with panoramic window views of the waterfront horizon, these venues are sure to top your list in nuptial necessities. Not only do these carefree locations come with a scenic guarantee, but each one of these breathtaking settings can ensure that your wedding day proves an unforgettable end to the summer season.

Noah Fecks

The William Vale – Brooklyn, New York

If your idea of a waterfront wedding venue also includes the Manhattan skyline, then this luxury hotel in Brooklyn should be an essential contender in your lineup of down-the-aisle sites. Artistic and modern—boasting a bevy of local splendor—couples can choose from a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces, catering to both alfresco and interior events. For best absorbing an unobstructed view of New York's famous landmarks, a reservation atop the hotel's rooftop space is the perfect solution to a large guest list, as the 22nd floor spot features an expansive indoor lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows that deliver unparalleled panoramic views. For an all-encompassing outdoor affair, Vale Park, the venue's elevated public green space, is a one-of-a-kind in Brooklyn, providing a tranquil retreat to the bustling city streets below.

Randy Jay Braun

Located on Kapalua Bay, often regarded as one of Maui's finest beaches, this picturesque venue provides an exquisite outdoor deck where couples can tie-the-knot. With backdrops that vary from Kapalua Bay, Lanai, and Molokai, this award-winning restaurant is Hawaii's best kept secret in terms of fresh cuisine, majestic views, and spectacular sunsets. An open-air bar, and oceanfront lounge and fire pit, are all features that help make this Hawaii hotspot a surefire spot to indulge in luxury and leisure.

Courtesy

Inns of Aurora – Aurora, New York

A venue epitomizing Finger Lakes life and charm, this enchanting waterfront spot, located near New York's Cayuga Lake, is a site rich in elegance and appeal. Outdoor spaces prepped with grand white tents help couples rest assure that a fête of chic entertainment is guaranteed no matter the weather. For couple's seeking an intimate setting, the site's E.B. Morgan house provides a backdrop emulating that of a private lakeside mansion. Featuring both indoor and outdoor options—of which include coinciding sunset views and fireplace lounging—this New York staple is a reliable solution for any seasonal affair.

Alec Nguyen

Montage Laguna Beach – Laguna Beach, California

An idyllic setting perched atop a coastal bluff high on Laguna Beach, the 30-acres of seaside extravagance found on the grounds of this California retreat make any event hosted here a once-in-a-lifetime affair. A splendor of romantic open-air venues, like the outdoor courtyard or oceanfront event lawns, guarantee a ceremony suited for a grand celebration. Overlooking the Pacific, this coastal resort offers an endless supply of outdoor recreation, including two onsite pools, as well as exquisite dining options presented by any of the resort's three restaurants, an assemblage of options perfect for a rehearsal dinner or reception.

Courtesy

Harbour View Inn – Charleston, South Carolina

Often regarded as one of Charleston's most intimate waterfront retreats, this South Carolina marvel provides sweeping views of the Charleston harbor that pledge a stunning backdrop to any event. The only waterfront hotel located in the Historic District, this intimate venue features a private outdoor rooftop that delivers 360-degree views of Charleston's breathtaking Waterfront Park, as well as Fort Sumter. A nautical escape full of whimsical splendor, couples looking to tie-the-knot at this celebrated retreat can expect an elevated blend of comfort and elegance. If a waterfront view is what you desire, but an indoor setting is what you crave, the iconic Inn also includes over 50 spacious rooms full of sophistication and grandeur, equipped for any type of indoor gathering.