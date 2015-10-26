Take a Peek at Warby Parker's New Book, 50 Ways to Lose Your Glasses

Courtesy Hachette Books
SYDNEY MONDRY
Oct 26, 2015 @ 6:45 pm

Finding the perfect pair of glasses for your face shape is no easy undertaking. We already love eyewear brand Warby Parker for taking some of the struggle out of the buying process by providing ample variety and reasonable prices. And who doesn't feel good that purchases also support their charity initiative that helps people in underdeveloped countries get basic eye exams and lenses? As of October 27 (aka tomorrow), we have one more reason to celebrate the glasses company: a must-have new book. 50 Ways to Lose Your Glasses ($12; amazon.com) is illustrated by Memphis, Tenn.-based illustrator John Lee and documents just about every scenario in which one could become separated from their eyewear. Below, four of our favorite examples.

1 of 4 Courtesy Hachette Books

Advanced Yoga

Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy Hachette Books

Distraction

3 of 4 Courtesy Hachette Books

Cardio

Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy Hachette Books

Accident

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!