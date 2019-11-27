This Victoria Beckham-Approved Travel Essential Is on Sale at Amazon Days Before Black Friday

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty

Amazon’s Black Friday deals just keep coming — and even though there’s a lot to sift through in terms of can’t-miss steals, tech and fashion enthusiasts alike will be so happy to know that Apple AirPods are among the e-tailer’s major deals.

What’s more, said tech accessory has Victoria Beckham’s stamp of approval, too. The London-based designer recently broke down her travel essentials on her website, the World of Victoria Beckham, narrowing down her in-flight musts to just five key things, with Apple AirPods earning a spot in the list.

That’s right, Beckham is fully aboard the AirPod train — which we might go so far as to say has become an It accessory in 2019. She swears by the wireless headphones for making her jet-setting experience all the more pleasant, thanks to their noise-canceling capabilities. They’re also compact and lightweight (always a plus, especially while traveling), and they actually look pretty stylish, as well.

The Beckham-praised Apple AirPods typically retail for $159, but right now, you can score them on Amazon for $134 — that’s over $20 off. We recommend you act fast on this deal, though, because with a can’t-beat price and Beckham’s seal of approval, it’s only a matter of time until they’re completely out of stock.

