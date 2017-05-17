15 Practical Gifts Your College Grad Actually Needs

Another year, another flock of wide-eyed, hopeful young college graduates entering the (dun, dun, dun) real world. And they need a lot more than love and guidance to get through the first year or so of making it on their own. A gorgeous engraved necklace is great. A fresh set of knives to whip up top notch meals is better.

Here, we've rounded up a few super-practical gifts to give your favorite grad as they embark on this next chapter. They might not be rent money, but we think they're just as useful.

