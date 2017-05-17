15 Practical Gifts Your College Grad Actually Needs

gilmoregirls/facebook
Lindsay Dolak
May 17, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

Another year, another flock of wide-eyed, hopeful young college graduates entering the (dun, dun, dun) real world. And they need a lot more than love and guidance to get through the first year or so of making it on their own. A gorgeous engraved necklace is great. A fresh set of knives to whip up top notch meals is better.

Here, we've rounded up a few super-practical gifts to give your favorite grad as they embark on this next chapter. They might not be rent money, but we think they're just as useful.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Wrote a College Recommendation Letter For This Talented Teen

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Fresh Set of Sheets

Toss those well-used college bed sheets aside for a luxe set made for an adult bed in a new apartment.

available at Brooklinen $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Whether they're off to hit the books in grad school or a busy city with a crazy commute, a pair of noise cancelling headphones is a necessity. And these just happen to be editor-approved.

available at Amazon $180 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Meal Delivery Service

A meal delivery service, especially one backed by Martha Stewart, will take a massive meal prep load off a new grad that's been living on ramen for a little too long.

available at Marley Spoon $61.50 for three meals/week SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Pressure Cooker

When they do want to make a meal from scratch, no doubt they'll still want to be efficient about it. This Best of Tech winning instant pot features 14 programs to do everything from slow cook a stew to make yogurt. 

available at Amazon $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Amazon Echo Look

It's new, it's cool and it might just help your recent grad put together the perfect interview outift to land a new job.

available at Amazon $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Tons of Tupperware

Tupperware is necessary in the real world for carrying food everywhere from the office to the girls night pot luck. But it disappears like socks. A sturdy set with a number of pieces will last.

available at Amazon $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Steamer

Tbh, ironing might be a thing of a past as far as a lot of recent grads are concerned. Steaming clothes can be just as effective and super quick for keeping all their real world clothes looking presentable. And this one is our award-winning favorite.

available at Amazon $63 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Knife Set

We've all tried to use a steak knife to cut up everything from raw vegetables to a fresh loaf of bread because we didn't have the proper tools. Get your grad a knife set to avoid losing any fingers.

available at Bed, Bath, and Beyond $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

Streaming Stick

Cut the cable cord and give them access to a treasure trove of programs like Netflix and Hulu. And this one, our Best of Tech winner, is perfect on the go, too.

available at Amazon $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Bigger, Better Towels

Towels should be replaced pretty regularly anyways. And when those towels have weathered four years of college, they should be replaced immediately.

available at Nordstrom $30 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Tool Kit

To fix all of the things that will undoubtably go wrong in his or her new apartment.

available at Bed, Bath, and Beyond $90 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Portable Speaker

No one realizes how much they need a speaker until they don't have one, trust us. And this portable one is our absolute favorite to keep the pregame or dinner party bumping.

available at Amazon $170 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Fancy Coffee Machine

Gone are the days of dining hall java. This high end espresso and coffee machine defines #adultgoals.

available at Amazon $188 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Charging Phone Case

Now that they're free of campus confines, grads roam far and wide from work to happy hours to fitness classes and everywhere in between—and they'll need their phone charged for it all. This Best of Tech winner is the least bulky and the best.

available at Apple $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Business Card Holder

A cute pouch will encourage your grad to remember to bring her business cards and network, network, network!

available at Nordstrom $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!