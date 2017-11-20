9 Unique Subscription Boxes You Had No Idea Existed

Subscription boxes are having a moment. Maybe it's the child in all of us or the Christmas morning-effect, but it's always exciting getting a surprise package from the mailman. Perfect for yourself or as a gift, subscription services are growing in popularity, allowing you to stay home and wait for the mail instead of going out shopping.

We're all aware of the ever-popular beauty boxes and food services that you can get delivered straight to your door, but did you know you can get almost anything delivered monthly? Seriously.

From succulents to fashion finds, there is a subscription box for everyone. Cratejoy is a site filled with curated subscription boxes for everyone and every interest.

VIDEO: Are Monthly Subscription Boxes Worth the Costs?

Here are a few subscription boxes that we had no idea existed until now. Check them out and start subscribing!