Peek Inside Model TyLynn Nguyen's Artsy Cali Home

Image zoom Diana Koebigsberg

For TyLynn Nguyen, good things come in threes: Mom to three children, Lotus, 6, Czar, 3, and Hunter, 1, she’s also a lingerie designer, model, and artist. “I started painting when I was young, and I taught myself,” she says. “I’m a Cancer, so I feel everything. I don’t think everyone needs to be aware of all my feelings, so I paint them instead.”

Image zoom Diana Koebigsberg

The colorful canvases in her Calabasas, Calif., home were inspired by her dreams, but her creative work is tied to her femininity: “It’s all about evoking my emotional state while I’m painting, but it’s powerful for channeling my feminine energy.”

Image zoom Diana Koebigsberg

Nguyen’s femininity is at the center of much of what she does. Her namesake line of underpinnings features comfortable yet sexy essentials, and she’s been open about the reality and challenges of having children. “When I had Hunter, I tried to push through, but one day I lost it. After a few months I started to level out and could get back to work on my line, but that pause was necessary for my health,” says Nguyen.

Image zoom Diana Koebigsberg

Now painting is something she does with her kids, and her work serves as the backdrop for their daily activities. “We’re always in the dining room, building Legos, making meals. But, really, with three kids every room is a gathering space.”