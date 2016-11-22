17 Celebrities Who Are Obsessed with Private Planes

Being an A-lister comes with its share of pretty sweet perks. Among them, traveling by private jet is one of the ultimate status symbols. Whether it be industrialists, movie stars, or media tycoons, what separates these elite members are their quality of life. They can jet around the globe to their various mansions in comfort, whenever they want and in total privacy, avoiding the hassles of flying in cramped quarters with the common folk. For the rest of us, an occasional flight in business class or *gulp* even first class is an event worthy of celebration, a Snapchat and/or Instagram post.

These magnificent birds of panache not only provide state of the art technology, but also pack some of the most sought after amenities that would make the journey of the wealthy all the more cherishable. As we ourselves love a perfectly good airplane, we decided to scour the web for well-known celebrities who not only possess an affinity towards aviation but have realized their dreams of flying via luxury jet. (Why deal with cramped airplane seats and screaming babies when you don’t have to?) Here is our list of the celebs who only fly private—for when flying first class just won't do.

1. Beyonce & Jay-Z

Thank you San Fran! Your city is beautiful. It was the perfect place to complete the best tour of my life! Thank you to all the fans that supported our show. God bless🐝 A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 7, 2014 at 12:58pm PDT

We’re guessing this is what you get for the man who has everything? Rapper and businessman Jay Z got a private jet as a gift from his wife Beyonce. Nothing but the best from Bey; after all, she is the Queen.

2. Mariah Carey

Chopping it up 😉 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jul 12, 2016 at 1:06am PDT

While most of us might opt to don a fleece onesie for a red eye flight, everything is slightly more glam in the butterfly-laden world of this singing superstar.

3. Drake

Sorry, Drake can't hear you over all this luxury. We have a feeling that no matter how cold the rapper's destination might've been, the wind chill would've barely even stung. But then again, Drake probs had a heated Escalade waiting to pick him up on the tarmac, so whatever.

4. Kim Kardashian

Cannes! 🇫🇷 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2016 at 5:16am PDT

Reality pays! As if we don’t know how opulent her life is already, Kim is said to never fly public and is always seen jetting off on spontaneous getaways with little North West in tow.

5. Cara Delevingne

#regram @jaredleto A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 25, 2016 at 1:52pm PDT

Cara Delevingne might strut the runways with her signature pout, but she takes herself a lot less seriously in real life. Even when she’s traveling for work, Cara’s not opposed to bringing a friend (or three) along for the ride.

6. Gigi Hadid

LV NV A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 30, 2016 at 6:51pm PDT

Gigi is constantly providing us with travel inspo, with her killer ensembles and bouncy tresses. Whether jetting off to Paris fashion week or vacationing with her pals in Dubai, Gigi doesn’t let anything cramp her style... including long-haul flights. When it comes to private jet fashion, Gigi’s got the whole casual-chic look down pat.

7. Alessandra Ambrosio

Going back home with my new favorite #Funassyi 😘💖🍐✨ #JAPAN #Tokyolove A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Sep 10, 2015 at 1:30am PDT

The Brazilian beauty adds yet more air miles while teaching us all a lesson on how to perfect jet-set chic.

8. Camila Cabello

we're sooooarin flyyyyin ((to LA)) (this is the remix) A photo posted by Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) on Aug 16, 2013 at 10:36pm PDT

Fifth Harmony is in the big leagues now! Camila looks adorable as she proudly proclaims her new jet-setting status.

9. Miley Cyrus

OMW 2 VA 4 HC!!!! @hillaryclinton #imwithher A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 21, 2016 at 8:09pm PDT

Just when we thought Miley Cyrus might be staging a glamorous reinvention, the singer has reminded us yet again that no, she can't be tamed.

10. Paris Hilton

✈️ back to #MexicoCity 🇲🇽 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 10, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

The elite star has showed off her decadent Hollywood mansion in Sopfia Coppola's The Bling Ring, but it seems that Paris wants the world to see more than just her palatial pad, as she posed in front of her private jet on Insta.

11. Shay Mitchell

I don't move much when I sleep in a queen size bed, so snoozing in this was just as comfy! 😜💃🏻 Thanks @fly_fijiairways for that refreshing nap -- now, onto the beach! 😁✈️🌴 Official hiatus starts now! A photo posted by Shay Mitchell (@shaym) on Jul 2, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT

All hail the queen of travel. Shay Mitchell is constantly dazzling us with her with her flawless social media snaps. Here, she reminds us that even travel royalty need their beauty sleep.

12. Selena Gomez

Typical bougie jet pic. NY ready for ya!!! Tomorrow is a big day! A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 21, 2015 at 2:46pm PDT

As the most-followed person on Instagram, Selena has more than earned this epic #jumpshot. Even though few mere mortals can relate to her jet-set life, she finds creative ways to include all 82-plus million of her fans.

13. Chrissy Teigen

Taking our tools to napa! 20 recipes, one weekend. A'here we gooooo! A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 5, 2015 at 4:17pm PDT

Chrissy Teigen is known for her unfiltered, irreverent, and all-around decadent lifestyle. Flying is just one the many ways this A-lister flaunts her many luxuries; she’s always seen taking to the air with her lovely family and singer/husband John Legend.

14. Kylie Jenner

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 9, 2016 at 9:38am PST

Probably the most well-traveled 19-year-old in history, this accomplished makeup guru shows that there’s no place like a private luxury jet for a little escapade from the crowds.

15. Khloe Kardashian

that's just how we do it 👸🏻👸🏼 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 14, 2015 at 10:09pm PDT

So pretty much all of the Kardashian clan makes this list; when you’re the most famous family in America, you can do these sorts of things.

16. Ariana Grande

☁️ earlier before the flight home w sirius ☁️ A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 2, 2015 at 1:34am PST

Like the rest, Ariana sports around her own private jet so she can soar through the skies in complete comfort and isolation. Nothing like rocking six-inch stilettos on a flight (try doing that on a commercial airline).

17. Blake Lively

Holy cow!!! 🙏🐮🙏✈️😱 Ridin' in style with my mama this morning. Rockin' Bellen Brand from @preserve_us A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:43am PDT

Naturally, Blake goes around flying in high style; the actress treated her mom Elaine Lively to a ride on a private jet. She kept her cool off-duty vibes as she stepped on board in a varsity jacket and matching tracksuit. We bet that tan from 35,000 feet above will look flawless.