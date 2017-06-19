John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Just Stayed At These Airbnbs And You Can Too 

If you're as obsessed with John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and baby Luna as we are, then you'll want to keep reading. You may have seen that the adorable family is currently on the road while Legend is touring for his latest album, Darkness and Light ($9, amazon.com). In an Instagram post last week, the singer revealed that life on the road was made a little bit easier when Airbnb graciously set them up in three different houses across the country. "Thanks to the good people at @airbnb for gifting me and my family a home away from home on tour! So nice to have a kitchen, a backyard, and a swinging patio couch!" Legend gushed. We can imagine that hotels and tour buses get old after a while, especially with a toddler in tow.

Courtesy of Airbnb

In Nashville, the trio stayed at a Colonial-style 4-bedroom home just steps away from the city's famous Music Row. We all know how much Teigen likes to cook, so she took full advantage of the home's massive kitchen. This place can be yours for $1,600 a night.

Courtesy of Airbnb

While in Seattle (where Luna threw out the first pitch at a Mariners baseball game!), the family stayed in a 4500 square foot house in the Queen Anne neighborhood with incredible views of the city. These digs even have an in-home sauna! Get these relaxing vibes for yourself at $720 per night.

Courtesy of Airbnb

And during their tour stop in Kansas City, the family kicked back in a private, gated estate that goes for a whopping $10,000 a night. While the interior is obviously stunning, the sprawling backyard is the true gem of this home, with an outdoor fireplace, grill, firepit, ping pong table, and resort-style pool. Plus, there's that amazing swing from John's Instagram.