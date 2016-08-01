The World's Steepest Street Is Taking Over Instagram

From bubble eyeliner and pastel-colored Starbucks drinks to Pokémon Go snapshots on neighborhood streets, Instagram is a never-ending plethora of photographic fads. After all, pics or it didn’t happen, right?

But if you want to hop on this latest Instagram trend, you'll have to travel to a specific street. We get it —driving from Point A to Point B can be a tedious task, particularly if the patch of road between you and your destination is a flat, lackluster landscape of redundancy. However, we guarantee this street is sure to bring out the kid in all of us and summon our inner Nascar superstar.

Situated in the South Island of New Zealand, Dunedin is home to a residential street with a staggeringly steep grade no one can match. Baldwin Street has been inducted by The Guinness Book of Records as the steepest residential street in the entire world, inciting a surge of interest among tourists. Instagram-ready travellers, with cameras and selfie sticks in hand, are flocking to Baldwin Street to catch a glimpse of the phenomenon.

What the short 1,150-foot Baldwin Street lacks in length, it makes up for in slope. Beginning at 98 feet above sea level, the road briskly climbs to a whopping 330 feet above sea level at its cul-de-sac summit. The climb will take you around 10 minutes, but refreshments and water are available at the top — along with a certificate you can boast for your worthy achievement.

The calorie-demanding climb is a small downside, but it just might be worth the extra exercise. The extraordinary sight has become a mind-bending Instagram sensation among travellers, thanks to the sharp inclines that pull its houses into a strange tilting vortex. If you stand in front of the street’s charming dwellings on an angle, the houses seem to be sinking and you appear to be falling.

Since 2002, a further charity event has been held annually in July, which involves the rolling of over 30,000 Jaffas (spherical red-coated chocolate candies). Each Jaffa is sponsored by one person, with prizes to the winner and funds raised going to charity.

If you decide to visit this spot, make sure to prioritize your safety! The steep slope can be hazardous to unguarded tourists. A 19-year-old girl died on Baldwin Street back in 2001 when she attempted to ride down the street in a wheelie bin. Hugo Hyndman, a resident on the legendary street, told Fairfax Media about the struggle. "We have had a few issues with people lying under the crest of the hill so when you are driving down you have to slam on the brakes so you don't hit them."

This intriguing beauty has sparked several hashtags on Instagram and an abundance of filtered fun. See a few of our favorite snaps below.

