New York City’s Longest Hotel Pool Is Finally Open for Business

Just when we thought Williamsburg, Brooklyn couldn’t get any cooler, this ultra-trendy neighborhood now boasts the longest outdoor hotel pool in New York City. Enter: The William Vale, a boutique hotel located in the heart of hipsterville, with the most spectacular views of Manhattan you’ve ever seen. After months of delays, this beautiful monstrosity is finally here. And the 60-foot Vale Pool isn’t the only amenity that makes this multi-use space your new go-to Brooklyn hot spot.

Courtesy

The property brings together hotel, retail, food and drink, entertainment, and public art—all in one place. Specifically, 111 North 12th Street, which is just steps away from the East River State park in one direction and McCarren Park in the other. Under the architectural design of Albo Liberis and interior design of Studio Munge, The William Vale fits in perfectly with the artsy vibe of the neighborhood. In fact, the property is infused with art throughout—all produced in Brooklyn by local Brooklyn artists.

If you’re considering booking a room at The William Vale, here’s what you can expect. All 183 guest rooms have private balconies with seriously sick views, smart TVs, and free Wifi, and if you spring for a Garden Residence, you’ll get a hot tub and private garden. Romantic getaway, anyone?! The Vale Park is a 15,000 square foot elevated green space where guests and locals can take advantage of wellness programs like yoga and Pilates. And, of course, there’s the impeccably landscaped Vale Pool, which is presently reserved for hotel guests.

Courtesy

If you’re not a guest, don’t worry—you can still take full advantage of The William Vale’s main ground-floor restaurant, Leuca, and rooftop bar Westlight, both under the direction of Chef Andrew Carmellini and NoHo Hospitality Group. Go for the food, stay for the Instagrams.

Rooms start at $350/night. Head over to thewilliamvale.com for more info.