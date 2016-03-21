Violet Grey: Where Hollywood's Best Beauty Experts Shop

What started as founder Cassandra Grey’s personal search for the beauty industry's best products has turned into her finely tuned, ultra-exclusive boutique Violet Grey on Melrose Place. Grey (wife of Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey), lines her shelves with products personally recommended by Hollywood’s leading makeup artists and hairstylists, like Koh Gen Do foundation, Tata Harper skincare, and Sachajuan hair volume powder.

Each product in this beauty mecca has undergone rigorous performance testing by Violet Grey's team of experts and has been vetted and approved by the industry’s best beautifiers. Only those products that meet “The Violet Code” are added to its mix. The result? An artfully edited selection of hero products that stand out from the thousands of choices in the beauty market.

The boutique itself is nestled in a tree-lined courtyard between cool designer stores like The Row and Chloé. The glam interior designed by Bill Sofield (known for designing the boutiques of Tom Ford, Gucci, and YSL) is a nod to the Hollywood Regency era, with plush couches and gold-trimmed furniture.

Want the star treatment? Book a one-on-one tutorial with a Violet Grey artist to get personalized advice and find out what must-have products are missing from your medicine cabinet. Opt for a makeup application with your new goodies and learn the pro secrets you won’t hear anywhere else. If you can’t make it to the shop, check out Violet Grey’s stunning online beauty editorial, The Violet Files to see how bold names like Diane Kruger and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley get gorgeous.

8452 Melrose Pl.; 323-782-9700; violetgrey.com.