Travel Like an Editor: What I Packed for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Last weekend I was lucky enough to head out to Santa Barbara for the star-studded annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Packing for a trip to California in the winter months can be tricky (it gets cold at night on the coast!), but what I love about this film fest compared to others that I’ve been to is that everyone there is super laid back and casual—which filters right down into the clothing. So the challenge this time was packing casual enough clothing that was still InStyle (see what I did there?).

With my hectic travel schedule, I often get asked how I master packing for so many different occasions. Since the weekend was going to be a casual one (yoga, brunch, and a night out on the town on Saturday night), I kept it simple and packed some essentials that I actually bring on many of my trips across the globe.

Below, I share my suitcase essentials from the #SBFF and what I wore to the Virtuosos Awards, presented by UGG.