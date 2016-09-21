This Is What $21,000 Will Get You on an Airplane

Casey Neistat lived out a personal fantasy when he was given a free upgrade from business to first class on a recent Emirates flight from Dubai to New York City.

Documenting every luxurious moment in a video he uploaded to his YouTube account, Neistat gives viewers a look at what it's like to have one of the most glamorous flight experiences imaginable, which would have cost $21,635.30, if it weren't for the upgrade.

The YouTube personality starts his 14-hour journey by closing the doors to his pod—yes, this airplane seat has doors—and checking out some of the amenities. Toiletry kits, including a variety of moisturizers and other bath products are stowed throughout the pod, and one amenity bag included pajamas and slippers.

While checking out his personal touch-screen TV, Neistat was able to enjoy some of the snacks as well as the in-pod mini-bar. When he wanted something more substantial, he ordered a dish of caviar from the menu.

After converting his seat to a bed and having a few hours rest, Neistat reserved his spot in the shower and went to freshen up before landing. The large shower was complete with spa-like amenities, including high-end products and piles of soft towels.

“Dreams do come true. I am showering on an airplane,” he says in the video, which has garnered more than 8.2 million views.

Neistat has made a career for himself traveling around the world and documenting his adventures on social media.