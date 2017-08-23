Is This the Hottest Hotel in Turks & Caicos? 

Image zoom Courtesy

When the topic of conversation regarding the best islands in the Caribbean comes up, I always immediately revert to my favorite island on the planet, Turks & Caicos. No one has been able to convince me thus far that any island is more beautiful. I’m quite possibly its #1 fan. The beaches are composed of that perfect powdered sugar-esque sand, the waters are the most stunning shade of turquoise I’ve ever laid eyes on, and the sunsets are out of this world. So it comes as no surprise that since I last visited a few years ago, new restaurants and hotels have been bubbling up around the island to speak to the growing interest in visiting.

The most popular place to stay has always been Grace Bay Beach in Providenciales, which is lined with luxury properties and beachside dining options. Good luck finding a single rock, strand of seaweed, or piece of trash in the three-mile stretch—because you won't. It’s absolutely flawless.

However, off the beaten path on the other side of the island (it's only 1.5 miles wide), just a 5-minute car ride from Grace Bay Beach is a hidden gem, The Shore Club, the first property to set up shop on Long Beach Bay. And it’s quickly becoming the hottest place to stay in Turks.

The $100 million resort, which opening at the beginning of this year, is nothing short of stunning, with 106 ocean view suites and six luxury villas spanning over 820 feet of beachfront on Long Bay.

From the private verandas to the floor-to-ceiling windows with unobstructed views of that azure water, the rooms are modern and luxurious, while still maintaining an upscale Caribbean vibe.

Once you’ve spent the afternoon lounging in one of three pools (the colonnade pool has swings in it, FYI!), pony up to the Dunes Spa hidden in the trees, where you can get a custom treatment in your own oversized private spa hut overlooking the ocean.

Then, it’s cocktail hour (finally!), and the famed Rope Bar certainly doesn’t disappoint. And speaking of wining and dining, neither does the property’s romantic fine dining restaurant, Sui Ren, serving up Peruvian-Japanese fusion from Chef Daniel Delgado.

Bottom line, it’s perfect for a honeymoon or romantic getaway (nothing beats sipping champagne at sunset from your private balcony as a barrage of kite surfers glide across the glowing water), but would equally as fabulous for an escape with girlfriends (the wellness offerings here are one of my favorite elements to the property).

Dear Shore Club, don't be surprised if I take up permanent residence at your hotel.

The Shore Club Turks & Caicos, rates from $700/night, theshoreclubtc.com.