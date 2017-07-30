Traveling Africa With A Beauty Entrepreneur On a Mission

Christine Whitney
Jul 30, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

Janah with Sarah Amolo near Otuke

Courtesy of Leila Janah
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

Producer Sarah Amolo holds the nilotica fruit—it's edible and delicious! 

Courtesy of Leila Janah
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

The nilotica seeds are cold-pressed to extract LXMI's signature ingredient. 

Courtesy of Leila Janah
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

One of the beautiful nilotica trees near Otuke. They only grow wild and take 20 years to mature. 

Courtesy of Leila Janah
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

A baboon jumped on the hood of our car on the road to Murchison Falls—in search of bananas!

Courtesy
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

Elephants at Murchison Falls National Park. 

Courtesy
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

One of the many giraffes at Murchison Falls National Park. 

Courtesy
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

LXMI at Murchison Falls! 

Courtesy of Leila Janah
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

Sunset over Murchison. The falls are part of the Nile river. 

Courtesy of Leila Janah
<p>On the Road with LXMI</p>
pinterest
On the Road with LXMI

Janah with our gorilla tracking guide. 

Courtesy of Leila Janah
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Courtesy of Leila Janah

On the Road with LXMI

Janah with Sarah Amolo near Otuke

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Leila Janah

On the Road with LXMI

Producer Sarah Amolo holds the nilotica fruit—it's edible and delicious! 

3 of 10 Courtesy of Leila Janah

On the Road with LXMI

The nilotica seeds are cold-pressed to extract LXMI's signature ingredient. 

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy of Leila Janah

On the Road with LXMI

One of the beautiful nilotica trees near Otuke. They only grow wild and take 20 years to mature. 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

On the Road with LXMI

A baboon jumped on the hood of our car on the road to Murchison Falls—in search of bananas!

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

On the Road with LXMI

Elephants at Murchison Falls National Park. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

On the Road with LXMI

One of the many giraffes at Murchison Falls National Park. 

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy of Leila Janah

On the Road with LXMI

LXMI at Murchison Falls! 

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy of Leila Janah

On the Road with LXMI

Sunset over Murchison. The falls are part of the Nile river. 

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy of Leila Janah

On the Road with LXMI

Janah with our gorilla tracking guide. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!