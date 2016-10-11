I Traveled to Monaco Like an Instagram Celebrity—And You Can, Too

Laughter is highly encouraged
Flytographer: Lucille in Monaco
Can't go wrong with an over-the-shoulder pose
Remember to take in the sights
When in doubt, try the classic fashion blogger pose
Sit casually on a ledge and ponder the meaning of life...
Or just pretend you're in a shampoo commercial
Can't go wrong with a stylish prop
And always strike your best diva pose for good measure
