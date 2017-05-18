9 Travel-Friendly Gadgets You Need to Bring on Your Next Vacation

Getty
Claire Stern
May 18, 2017

With flight delays, lost baggage, and nagging relatives, traveling can be a drag, which is why arming yourself with the right gadgets is essential. (How else are you going to withstand your crazy aunt regaling you with stories of her youth?). Herewith, nine sleek and highly functional items that will inevitably help ease the stress and tension that comes with boarding a plane—and keep you occupied when you arrive at your destination. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

APPLE WATCH SERIES 2

Apple's latest version of its much-ballyhooed smartwatch can answer calls and texts, manage your calendar, and even comes equipped with Siri. So it's no surprise that it bested the competition in our Best of Tech Awards

2 of 9 Courtesy

U-JAYS WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Thanks to a soft rubber headband and padded cups, these headphones are comfortable enough to wear on a long flight—and the impressive sound can muffle babies' crying. 

3 of 9 Courtesy

INSTA360 NANO CAMERA

Plug this little guy into your iPhone and you'll get a 360-view of any attraction, complete with oohs and ahhs from fellow tourists. Beats a postcard, no?

4 of 9 Courtesy

Raden A22 Carry-On Luggage

This sleek and lightweight rollaway not only charges your devices—it links up with an accompanying app that tracks and weighs your bag and displays flight alerts. Get a rundown of all its incredible features here

5 of 9 Courtesy

FuelBox Ultimate Charging Solution

Thanks to this battery pack's USB port and two hidden built-in charging cables, you can power up three devices simultaneously without worrying about things getting tangled. 

6 of 9 Courtesy

VENTEV CHARGESYNC ALLOY CHARGING CABLE

Let's face it: You can never travel without at least one charging cable. This braided rose gold design is made of a high-tensile wrap that renders it untanglable. 

7 of 9 Courtesy

Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case

Because you can never have enough battery life on the road, this case offers up to 22 hours of Internet use on LTE. Plus, it protects your phone with its protective microfiber lining and silicone exterior. 

8 of 9 Courtesy

B&O Beoplay P2 Speaker

Our editors quite literally can't get enough of this tiny new speaker, which is not only highly portable (roughly 5 by 3 inches), but chic AF, dust and splash resistant, and, most importantly, punches out a clear and robust sound ideal for your getting-ready playlist.

9 of 9 Courtesy

ROKU STREAMING STICK

Free yourself from the confines of hotel cable with this streaming device, which allows you to binge-watch your Netflix queue on a TV set, rather than uncomfortably hunching over your iPad or laptop.

