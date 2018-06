“This white romper was perfect for walking along the strip. It was lightweight and wearable. I tend not to wear too much white day to day, but this piece felt like something I would be comfortable in. I received many compliments in this outfit, everyone wanted to know where it was from!”

Get the Look: Lovers + Friends romper, $190; shopbop.com. Ray Ban sunglasses, $150; sunglasshut.com