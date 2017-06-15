The New One Kings Lane Hamptons Store Is Like A Real-Life Pinterest Board 

...always evolving.

Beachside properties, the most gorgeous swimming pools, delicious food and celebrity sightings--these are only a handful of reasons why thousands of New Yorkers escape to the hamptons as much as possible during the summer season. And now there's another noteworthy reason to visit whether you're from the city or not: to check out the new One Kings Lane Summer Pop Up Shop.

Photography by Tony Vu; Styled by Eileen Benkhe; Produced by Niki Dankner

Just a few years ago, OKL started sinning over home and design enthusiasts by creating buzz around their flash sales that featured beautifully curated, high-quality furniture and decor pieces at affordable prices. Since then they have not only expanded their offerings at least a dozen fold but have become a go-to vendor for all things related to the home.

Their latest project is the Southampton pop up shop, a full storefront that opened just over Memorial Day weekend. It occupies the former town library that has been vacant for the past 7 years. (For all you nostalgics don't be dismayed because the new library is only a stone’s throw away and keeps the locals very happy). Of course the building is landmarked, so the OKL team was sensitive to keeping it as true to the original as possible, and they did, happily. They kept the existing foundation intact and even reverted the exterior back to its original color palette from yellow and rusty orange to white and grey. “Hold onto those gaudy colors,” said no one.

The store itself is like walking into your rich friend's parents' summer home and being able to purchase all their covetable furniture and decor. Really. The property is designed like a house, complete with a kitchen area, mudroom, seating area and play corner for kids. There's even an outdoor space outside with made to order patio furniture, and everything from the furniture, lights, to the artwork are available for purchase.

That means the store is constantly in rotation and changing as pieces are picked up by customers which is even more reason to not only visit once but several times throughout the season. So even if you’re not going to shop, you’ll definitely be back for the decorating inspo.

The pop up is promised to be there though Labor Day weekend with the possibility of hanging out even longer. We’re hoping they decide to stay because the holiday season possibilities are endless.

Of course, if you’re too far for a visit, you can always shop their stellar finds on onekingslane.com.

Happy shopping, physically and virtually.

One Kings Lane Southampton is located at 11 Jobs Lane, Southampton, NY