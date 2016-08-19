What You'll Find at the Tate Modern's Hot New Wing

Already the world's seventh-busiest museum (with about 5 million visitors each year), the Tate Modern didn't need any extra selling points. But it now has 222,813 square feet of them in a 10-story wing that opened in June promising lots of room for interactive art. There's also fantastic 360-views of the River Thames, St. Paul's Cathedral, and more of London's gorgeous skyline from the top-floor terrace. The new building sits above The Tanks, which is a one-of-a-kind gallery space focused on live art, film, and other installations.