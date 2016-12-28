7 Chic Suitcases Worth Splurging on for Your Next Vacation

Courtesy (4)

Because "living your best life" includes owning a suitcase you can be proud of. 

Katie Donbavand
Dec 28, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Traveling can be stressful, frustrating, and all around annoying, but one thing that makes it infinitely better is having a suitcase you love. While a sleek rollaway is admittedly a practical purchase, that doesn't mean your grown-up luggage has to be boring. Need help finding a bag that pleases both your practical inner-adult and your "I-did-it-for-the-Instagram" fashion girl? That's what we're here for. Below, seven stylish suitcases that are worth investing in for your next dream vacation.

Fendi

An investment piece at an investment price, for sure, but Fendi's "monster" line is bound to be a fashion collectible akin to other icons like a YSL Mondrian dress or a Takashi Murakami Louis Vuitton bag.

Fendi available at neimanmarcus.com $3,950 SHOP NOW
Bric's

This pastel beauty was practically made for you to carry on a trip to see sakura season in Tokyo.

Bric's available at shopspring.com $415 SHOP NOW
Tumi

Is it possible to have a crush on a bag? Because we certainly have eyes for this striking rollaway, ideal for overnight trips. 

Tumi $695 SHOP NOW
Gucci

Introducing next year's "It Girl" accessory, available for pre-order now.

Gucci available at neimanmarcus.com $3,350 SHOP NOW
Moleskine by Bric's

This is basically an LBD in luggage form.

Bric's available at neimanmarcus.com $495 SHOP NOW
Kate Spade

This suitcase set is something Tippi Hedren would carry in a Hitchcock movie.

Kate Spade available at neimanmarcus.com $630 SHOP NOW
Rimowa

Olivia Palermo, Diane Kruger, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are just a few of the well-traveled stars who are fans of the German luggage brand Rimowa, so you know it's street style-friendly. 

available at Bloomingdale's $595 SHOP NOW

