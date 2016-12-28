7 Chic Suitcases Worth Splurging on for Your Next Vacation

Traveling can be stressful, frustrating, and all around annoying, but one thing that makes it infinitely better is having a suitcase you love. While a sleek rollaway is admittedly a practical purchase, that doesn't mean your grown-up luggage has to be boring. Need help finding a bag that pleases both your practical inner-adult and your "I-did-it-for-the-Instagram" fashion girl? That's what we're here for. Below, seven stylish suitcases that are worth investing in for your next dream vacation.