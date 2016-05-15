Check Out Trendsetter Solange Knowles's Favorite Spots in N.Y.C.

From her head down to her toes, Solange Knowles is the embodiment of that ultra cool New York state of mind. This fearless fashionista—who has a lifestyle site of her own—is not only effortlessly chic, but also always seems to stay a step ahead of the curve when it comes to trendspotting. In other words: We totally trust her judgment. And even though the songstress no longer calls the Empire State home (she now resides in New Orleans), everything about her eclectic, cool girl persona still reads so N.Y.C. When we caught up with Knowles in L.A. last month, we just had to get her recs for the must-hit spots in town. Here's the scoop:

"I love Opening Ceremony (above). I love the Issey Miyake store. Madiba, the restaurant in Brooklyn, I really love."

And if you thought Knowles only had something to say about where to shop and eat, well my friends, you would be wrong. "Studio Musuem in Harlem is such a gem with so many wonderful exhibits," she continued. "The Jack Shainman Gallery in Chelsea (above) is my all-time favorite gallery in the world, and actually right now, they have up the Malick Sidibe exhibit. He just passed away, so if anyone gets the opportunity to see that, he truly was such a magical photographer who saw the world through a special lens. Those are my joints when I go back home."

We wish more than anything that we'd been able to catch that Malick Sidibe exhibit (it ended on April 23), but we're making sure to check out the rest of Knowles's go-to spots next time we're looking for fresh inspiration in the Big Apple.