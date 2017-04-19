8 Neck Pillows That Will Make Your Next Flight Way Less Awful

Chalk it up to the nice weather, but lying on a beach (and taking a few days off work) sounds just about perfect right now. While we love traveling, we're also the first to admit that the flight to our dream destination is generally pretty rough: We're stuck in a tiny seat for hours, crammed in between strangers, and surrounded by stale air and (usually) bad food.

To make flying feel like the luxury experience it's supposed to be—even if we're riding coach—one of the few items that actually works is the neck pillow. Let's be real: They can totally make or break your ability to sleep through a red eye or chill out in turbulence, and people who use them each swear by their own.

With that in mind, we rounded up eight of our favorites. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

WELL-FITTED NECK CUSHION

The microbeads on this style conform to fit your body so it can work as a neck, back, or anything pillow.

2 of 8 Courtesy

Travel Hoodie Pillow

Imagine falling asleep in the world's coziest sweatshirt. The hood functions as both a hat and eye mask, making this pillow the perfect buddy for cold flights.

3 of 8 Courtesy

Cabeau Evolution Memory Foam Travel Pillow

The only thing better than a washable cover? A travel bag that brings it to a fourth of its size, making it way easier to carry on.

4 of 8 Courtesy

SONOMA LAVENDER DOT NECK PILLOW

Soft and aromatic, this would keep us relaxed even when we're in the back of the line for takeoff.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Cashmere Neck Pillow

This one's a little pricey, but you'll seriously be the chicest jet-setter with a pillow made of pure cashmere.

6 of 8 Courtesy

SENSORGEL LUXURY PRESSURE RELIEVING TRAVEL U-NECK PILLOW

This one has gel-infused memory foam (yes, like beds) covered in a super soft knit that's super comfy.

7 of 8 Courtesy

BULLREST TRAVEL PILLOW

Don't be scared by the big hole in the back: The opening lets air flow through to your neck so that you're not overheated. Smart, right?

8 of 8 Courtesy

Aosbos Soft U-Shaped Neck Pillow

We could talk all about how cozy this one is, but really, it's about the look. If you're not feeling the orange flavor, it also comes in lemon and kiwi.

