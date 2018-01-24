What Shay Mitchell Packs in Her Suitcase for a Cruise Vacation

Just one quick scroll through Shay Mitchell’s Instagram induces soaring levels of wanderlust. When she’s not living the good life in sunny L.A., the actress, author, and budding entrepreneur is jetting off to far-flung tropical destinations, most recently a cruise to St. Maarten, St. Thomas, and the Bahamas, where she spent her days rock climbing, surfing, and zip-lining on the ship. It makes sense then that Royal Caribbean would tap her as their first-ever “Adventurist” ambassador. “I have the adrenaline gene,” she said recently by phone. “Bringing just a swimsuit and SPF is not going to be enough.”

VIDEO: Shay Mitchell Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Her Vacation

Here, Mitchell shares her cruise travel essentials: a cozy sweater, socks, sunscreen, and more.

CONTROL CORRECTIVE SUNSCREEN SPF 30

“My facialist, Shani Darden, continually tells me how important SPF is, so I always keep a Control Corrective Oil-Free SPF with me at all times, especially in the Caribbean.”

NOOKIE ONE-PIECE SWIMSUIT

“A one-piece is totally necessary for any and all activities. Nookie makes some of my favorites.”

LIFEPROOF WATERPROOF PHONE CASE

“Considering I am attached to my phone at all times, a waterproof case is crucial for protection, but also so fun. I got the best photos when we went snorkeling because of my awesome Lifeproof case.”

PAIR OF THIEVES SOCKS

“This is important and something a lot of people forget. I always have a pair of Pair of Thieves socks with me in almost every bag I travel with … just in case.”

MYCHARGE PORTABLE CHARGER

“I never leave home without my external charger—it is a lifesaver, especially for someone like me who is always on their phone.”

CHANEL TOTE BAG

“It’s important that your carry-on is cute but also functional. Mine usually acts as a Mary Poppins bag, carrying everything I could possibly need for the day.”

SLIP SILK SLEEPMASK

“Eye masks are great for a plane, but also when you want to catch a quick nap in the middle of the day after a morning of swimming. I love the ones by Slip.”

ADIDAS RUNNING SHOES

“I don’t think I have ever gone on a trip without my Adidas running shoes. Rock-climbing is much easier in sneakers.”

COTTON CITIZEN SWEATER

“Something cozy is so important when you fly. I’m usually wearing a comfy Cotton Citizen sweater.”

