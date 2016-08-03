25 Times Shay Mitchell Proved Her Summer Is Better Than Yours

Summer is the prime vacation season, and you’re not the only one who needs a break. The idea of travel can certainly get anyone riled up, and thankfully, there is a myriad of opportunities just waiting to be discovered. Basking in the sun in Hawaii, dancing with monkeys in Bali, taking waterfall showers in Fiji. While it may seem like it, these are not experiences taken from Travel & Leisure or backdrops for NatGeo. Nope, it’s just Shay Mitchell's impeccable Instagram feed.

Shay is known for her role as Emily on Pretty Little Liars, but when she's not on set filming, the 29-year-old actress can be found indulging herself to exotic trips around the world. Basically, she’s the closest thing we have to an IRL princess. Her hair is always perfectly styled, her fashion sense in on point, and we're pretty sure her Instagram is actually a fairy tale in disguise.

The actress is a certified wanderluster, a passion that is said to have initially sparked when the Toronto native lived in countries like Thailand and Hong Kong pursuing her modeling career. Now, she makes sure to capture her breathtaking moments and globetrotting adventures on her superglam social media platforms and YouTube series Shaycation. We've rounded up the best snaps from Shay's travels this summer, but don’t say we never warned you: these stunning shots are sure to give you major vacation envy. While you may not be able to hop on a plane and jet over to these gorgeous island nations right now, here’s to hoping Shay takes us with her one day.p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; -webkit-text-stroke: #000000}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

1 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she killed it in a one-piece at the Nanuku Auberge Resort.

2 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she went to Rwanda and took this gorgeous beach photo.

3 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she casually laid in the sand.

4 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she shot the most aesthetic beach picture of all time.

5 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she made New York City look like a paradise.

6 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she proved she could be a daredevil.

7 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she looked absolutely flawless in Morocco.

8 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she created the most perfectly constructed ripples of all time.

9 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she casually enjoyed a glass of wine during work.

10 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she displayed this sexy backless one-piece.

11 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she sailed the Navua River in Fiji.

12 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she slayed the outfit game in Tadrai Island.

13 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she made reading time look like a luxury.

14 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she casually took a shower in a waterfall.

15 of 25 shaym/Instagram

This.

16 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she proved she was queen of the jungle.

17 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she went on an adventure with her pooches.

18 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she went white river rafting in the Upper Navua Rivers.

19 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she needed her beauty sleep.

20 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she danced with monkeys in Bali.

21 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she showed us that treehouses can indeed be glamorous.

22 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she flaunted her perfect sun-kissed glow in Hawaii.

23 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she cavorted with elephants.

24 of 25 shaym/Instagram

When she was a Laguna lifeguard.

25 of 25 shaym/Instagram

Don't ever change Shay.

