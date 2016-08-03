25 Times Shay Mitchell Proved Her Summer Is Better Than Yours

Summer is the prime vacation season, and you’re not the only one who needs a break. The idea of travel can certainly get anyone riled up, and thankfully, there is a myriad of opportunities just waiting to be discovered. Basking in the sun in Hawaii, dancing with monkeys in Bali, taking waterfall showers in Fiji. While it may seem like it, these are not experiences taken from Travel & Leisure or backdrops for NatGeo. Nope, it’s just Shay Mitchell's impeccable Instagram feed.

Shay is known for her role as Emily on Pretty Little Liars, but when she's not on set filming, the 29-year-old actress can be found indulging herself to exotic trips around the world. Basically, she’s the closest thing we have to an IRL princess. Her hair is always perfectly styled, her fashion sense in on point, and we're pretty sure her Instagram is actually a fairy tale in disguise.

The actress is a certified wanderluster, a passion that is said to have initially sparked when the Toronto native lived in countries like Thailand and Hong Kong pursuing her modeling career. Now, she makes sure to capture her breathtaking moments and globetrotting adventures on her superglam social media platforms and YouTube series Shaycation. We've rounded up the best snaps from Shay's travels this summer, but don't say we never warned you: these stunning shots are sure to give you major vacation envy. While you may not be able to hop on a plane and jet over to these gorgeous island nations right now, here's to hoping Shay takes us with her one day.