Where to Find the Chicest Gifts in San Francisco

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F.

In a world where convenience is king and spare time seems about as scarce as rain in California, many of life’s simple pleasures, and social graces, are on the brink of extinction. Case in point: the art of gift giving. The once gratifying process of finding the perfect, heartfelt token for a loved one is now often reduced to picking up a gift card in the impulse section of your local grocery store—next to chewing gum and batteries. The 2016 version of the old adage, “a gift from the heart” might as well be replaced by the more flippant (and more accurate), “a gift I picked up on the way to your party, LOL.” But in San Francisco, a city where even the cracks in the sidewalk tell a story, it’s no surprise that there’s a thriving community of artists, visionaries and makers opening shops bursting with carefully curated finds that are perfect for gifting—and keeping.

You can’t leave town without hitting up these shops and filling extra space in your suitcase with thoughtful pieces for everyone on your list. Whether you’re on the hunt for handmade paper goods for your bestie, fine cured meats for your dad, or gorgeous, locally crafted ceramics for your favorite bride-to-be, these four stops are filled with great goods for even your hardest to shop for pals. The loot you’ll find will no doubt be as unforgettable as the city it hails from.