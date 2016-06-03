4 of the Best Places to Stay in San Francisco Right Now

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F .

San Francisco is a city known for many things, and its popularity as a tourist destination has only grown over the years. You can bike across the Golden Gate Bridge, take a tour of Alcatraz Island, have a picnic in Alamo Park next to the Painted Ladies (hey, Full House fans!), and sit down for a cup of clam chowder at Fisherman’s Wharf – and that’s just the short list of must-see attractions that help define this city.

In addition to its world-famous landmarks, San Fran’s booming tech industry, arts and culture scene, and, of course, the fog (it even has a name: Karl), contribute to the allure of the City by the Bay. But with all the sights to see and things to do, you’re going to need somewhere to kick back and relax at the end of the day. Whether you’re here for business or pleasure, there’s a place to stay to suit every type of trip. We rounded up four options to make your visit one to remember, from new and cool to private and insider-only.