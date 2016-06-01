4 Insider Beauty Treatments to Try in San Francisco

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F .

San Francisco is well-known for it’s temperamental weather—which may make for moody snaps of the Golden Gate Bridge, but can often leave you looking a little disheveled. The city’s cool temps, fog, and wind wreak havoc on skin too, so whether you’re in town for a short visit or the long haul, you’ll likely want to budget time for some R&R in addition to sightseeing.

With so many choices, it’s easy to get lost in tourist traps and Yelp reviews. If you want to know where the true insiders go, read on. We scouted the best facials and beauty treatments to get your skin on track, and your nails and brows in check. From manicures and massages to exclusive facials with all-natural, locally made products, these are the top spots and services that editors and tastemakers seek out when they’re in the City by the Bay. Just be sure to book in advance as some services are by private appointment only and others are so sought after so they can be hard to get into during peak times.

And, if you’re looking for hair help, which is not covered below but we know all too well is an issue in San Francisco’s salt air and fussy climate, don’t fret. We recommend giving Barrow salon a call. Owner Michelle Snyder will get your strands sorted out in an artful setting using posh products from brands like Oribe and Bumble and Bumble (256 Sutter St., 4th Floor; 415-732-0356). From head to toe, you’ll be looking like a quintessential California girl.