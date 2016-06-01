5 Bakeries You Have to Try to Believe in San Francisco  

Welcome to InStyle ♥'s San Francisco! Nurturing the next gen of artists and rule breakers with every cool gray breath, the city pulses with innovation. Throughout June, we're bringing you everything you need to know and every place you need to go in S.F.
Sure, San Francisco is known for its super-cool tech scene, hip cocktails, and amazing array of arts and culture, but it’s also recently experienced a boom in world-class bakeries -- and they’re worth a Bay Area trip in and of themselves. If you’ve never tried the round crusty cake kouign amann, get ready for a heavenly surprise from b. Patisserie. If decadence is your thing, Mr. Holmes Bakeshop has wildly over-the-top Cruffins calling your name. Feeling more savory than sweet? Craftsman & Wolves will rev you up with locally roasted coffee and an egg-filled muffin that hits the spot any time of day. And there’s more. So, so much more. Read on to discover the bevy of bakeries dotting San Francisco’s famous 7x7 (that’s seven square miles winding hills and city streets to whip you into shape after one epic food tour). There’s something for everyone. Or, to be more accurate, there’s everything for everyone. We suggest trying it all.