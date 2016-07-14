This Is How Shay Mitchell Vacations in Fiji

Ah, to be a celebrity and truly enjoy some of the finest vacations the world can offer. That was the reality for Shay Mitchell who jetted off to Fiji for a few days for a much-needed hiatus. The Pretty Little Liars star lived it up in the country ripe for adventures like zip-lining and also found time to Zen out and enjoy the breezy beautiful locale. And her 13.1 million Instagram followers were as close to the action as possible as the insta-happy Mitchell shared stunning 'gram after 'gram of her time away.

We kept a close eye on the star's Instagram and can we just say, we are ready to hit the beach ASAP. Keep scrolling to feel some supreme wanderlust and get all of the summer travel-inspo you need from Shay's best snaps.

Lift Off

Mitchell started off her vacation with a quick snooze under a cozy blanket on her Fiji Airways flight. The Kanye West lyrics, "first class with the seat back..." come to mind.
 

White Water Waves

Upon landing, Mitchell took to the totally insta-worthy Upper Navua Rivers for a white water rafting adventure with Rivers Fiji.

Facing Fears

Mitchell posed with the guides at the adventure park Kila World after an intense experience zip lining (her first time!) and soaring on a giant swing in the forest. "I've never screamed so hard in my life," she captioned this insta.

Hanging Out  

How much fun did Mitchell have on her first zip lining experience (through the Fiji forestry no less)? "So. Much. Fun." according to this snap's caption

Heli-Selfie  

Give us a chic pair of tinted tortoise shades and a rugged pair of pilot headphones and we'd spend our helicopter ride snapping selfies, too!

Hiking Partners  

Mitchell knows the importance of bringing a friend on long hikes through unfamiliar territory. In this case, she chose the best company there is: two pups.

Easy and Breezy

One of the best benefits of a beach vacation are the waves our hair achieves sans salt spray. Mitchell celebrated hers with a dramatic hair flip. #islandhairdontcare

Sun Daze  

Mitchell stopped for a thoughtful moment in front of a casually scenic background to reflect on her travels. "If we were meant to stay in one place we'd have roots instead of feet," she captioned the 'gram.

Fresh Fruit

Upon arrival at Tadrai Island Resort for the second leg of her stay, Mitchell grammed this self-shot of a super sweet, fruit-covered romper that we are currently coveting.

Squeeky Clean

Mitchell's waterfall shower definitely beats even the fanciest hotel waterfall shower—can we all just agree on that?
 

Unwind Time

Even the most relaxing vacations need mini moments to recoup. Mitchell served up serious #bookclubgoals reading The Glass Castle in her Fiji abode.

