You Can Now Rent Julia Child's Provençal Cottage for the Ultimate French Getaway

For those of you who pored over both volumes of Mastering the Art of French Cooking volumes I and II ($18; amazon.com, and $23; amazon.com, respectively) and watched Julie & Julia more times than you can count, there's now a way to get one step closer to the real deal. Airbnb just added La Pitchoune, Paul and Julia Child's wondrously charming cottage in Provence, France, to its roster of cool getaways. The home, purchased last November by a Colorado couple, Evie and Makenna Johnston have turned it into a culinary retreat, with long-term plans to make it a location for a cooking school. But before classes get going, for $628 a night starting in June, you too can live—if not quite cook—like Julia, and stay where culinary royalty like James Beard and M.F.K. Fisher held court.

The 1,500-square-foot bungalow is nestled in the countryside in Châteauneuf (near Cannes) and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home itself is the quintessential picture of French country life with antique furniture and bright linens, but most importantly, it has Julia's kitchen, which has remained largely untouched since she stood over the stove back in the 1970s simmering pot-au-feu. The listing is already booked solid through October, but for those of us who can't make it to Provence, the serene movie-like photos are the perfect mid-workday escape. Merci Julia!