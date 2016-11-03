A Brief History of the Macaron (and Where to Order Them Online)

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Paris! Throughout November, we're bringing you everything you need to know about the City of Light. Whether you're looking to dine at a chic mainstay in the Left Bank or soak up the nightlife scene, you'll leave feeling like a local. See everything we're loving about Paris right now .

For the uninitiated, the macaron (not to be confused with the similarly named coconut-flavored treat, macaroon) is an elegant and airy meringue confection born in bakeries of Italy and perfected in the patisseries of Paris. It was originally a single-layered crumble until the 20th century, when a man named Pierre Desfontaines, the second cousin of Ernest Ladurée, decided to add cream and attach two macaron cookies together ... et voilà! The macaron was born.

The sweet treats have since been embraced by elite leading ladies onscreen (see: Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl and Marie Antoinette in Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film). Now, you can have them delivered right to your door from pastry shops across the globe.

