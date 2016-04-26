All About Trina Turk's Flagship Store, the Crown Shopping Jewel of Palm Springs

For fashion lovers, a trip to Palm Springs, Calif., would not be complete without a visit to designer Trina Turk’s flagship store on Palm Canyon Drive. The California-chic brand displays a rainbow of resortwear and home décor at its desert boutique—from dresses to bikinis to throw pillows—all in equally psychedelic prints. You’ll even find an extensive collection of Mr. Turk menswear at the location (think: swim trunks in every style, button-down shirts, accessories).

Courtesy of Trina Turk

The newly expanded boutique—which is housed in a glass-walled 1960s Albert Frey building—now occupies a spacious 5,000-square feet. Originally designed by Kelly Wearstler in 2002 with a swanky resort feel in mind, architect Barbara Bestor reconfigured and updated the space as a bohemian enclave, with chevron wood accents and a modernist vibe. The store still retains its vintage flair though, perfectly suiting the Palm Springs lifestyle.

RELATED: You Can Stay in Leonardo DiCaprio's Palm Springs Home—Find Out How

Courtesy of Trina Turk

Trina Turk herself often spends time in the desert town and the brand’s sunny and bright aesthetic reflects that. When we caught up with the reigning Queen of Palm Springs she told us exactly why you should be visiting the city: “The combination of sunshine, the amazing natural landscape, and the stellar midcentury architecture are all great reasons to visit,” she said. “But, it’s also an opportunity to go to the flagship Trina Turk and Mr. Turk boutique!” We have to agree, Trina, so plan your next trip accordingly!

RELATED: See InStyle's Palm Springs Travel Guide

891 N. Palm Canyon Dr.; 760-416-2856; trinaturk.com