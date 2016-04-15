Here's How to Score a Last-Minute Outfit for Coachella

Heading to the Coachella Music and Arts Festival but still have nothing to wear? Don’t fret! Revolve (makers of the ultimate Coachella look) will partner with Postmates for on-demand delivery of its festival collection in Palm Springs from April 15 to 17.

That means you can order your crop tops, rompers, and bikinis to your hotel or desert abode and they'll arrive in under 60 minutes. If you play your cards right (and order before night falls), you’ll be in your new outfit before the headliner takes the stage.

Here’s how it works: For a flat delivery fee of $3.99, Postmates will deliver your Revolve festival collection pieces in under an hour. You can shop it on postmates.com, where you’ll find more than 50 styles up for grabs, in prices that range from $28 to $650.

Not at Coachella this weekend? The on-demand products will also be available for delivery in New York City, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Orange County. That means you can rock a festival look even if you're not attending the desert rockfest!