Yes, You Can Actually Stay in Leo DiCaprio's Palm Springs Home—Find Out How

Visitors come for the dry, desert heat, the picturesque palm tree-lined streets, and the poolside lounging at hip hotels. And given Palm Springs’ close proximity to Los Angeles, it’s no surprise that Hollywood’s rich and famous have been flocking here for decades, too—some even calling it home. Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and Liberace are just a few of the bold-faced names who have inhabited the quaint desert town over the years.

Now vacationers can experience the life of a star in the sunny oasis. Many Palm Springs pads currently or formerly owned by celebrities are available to rent—that’s right, you can actually sleep in Leo’s bed! We rounded up the three rentable star homes we’d most like to stay in. Some of the price tags are steep, but if you’re looking for a getaway with your girls (bachelorette parties are popular in Palm Springs!) or a romantic weekend with your honey, it’s worth the splurge. Just take a look...

RELATED: 7 Luxury Hotels With Spectacular Views