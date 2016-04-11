Bliss-Out Post-Coachella at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage Spa

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Palm Springs! Throughout the month of April, we'll be highlighting our favorites in the area, from the best places to dig for buried vintage treasures to where to find all the cool kids in town for the city's myriad music and film festivals.
After rocking out to your favorite bands at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival during the next two weekends, we suggest clocking in some R&R in nearby Rancho Mirage, where you’ll find the newly rebuilt, must-visit Spa at the Ritz-Carlton.
A stunning sanctuary carved into natural rock, the two-story mountainside haven features 25,000 square feet of outdoor venues and 15 rooms in which to get pampered—perfect for unwinding after a hectic weekend. While you’re at it, take advantage of the spa’s breathtaking outdoor lounge with spots to meditate.
RELATED: 7 Luxury Hotels With Spectacular Views
Full of next-level indulgence, the spa's desert-inspired treatment menu uses indigenous herbs, warm desert stones, and healing clays for a truly unique experience. Book Spirit of the Mountains, a 100-minute, $330 massage that features a detoxifying wrap using indigenous plants. It’s designed to cleanse, calm, and soothe the body and mind. Add on a Moroccan Oil scalp treatment for good measure.
Score a day pass for $85 ($50 if you’re a hotel guest) to access hydrotherapy showers, hot and dry steam rooms, and a fitness center. But if you wait until after 3 p.m.—if you can hold out—the price drops to $35.
RELATED: See InStyle's Palm Springs Travel Guide
Trust us, you’ll need full-on pampering after three days of fun in the sun at Coachella!
Coachella runs from April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24. For more information on Rancho Mirange call 760-321-8282 or visit ritzcarlton.com.