Coachella’d Out? Take a Break at These Palm Springs Spots

Getty Images
There’s no arguing that Coachella can be one of the most fun weekends of the year—and also downright exhausting. With concerts lasting all day, and parties lasting all night, plus an energy-sucking concoction of desert heat and nonstop dancing, you’re sure to need a break at some point. Unbeknownst to many festival-goers, there are a number of fun, relaxing things to do in the Palm Springs area when you want to step away from the crowds. We rounded up five of our favorite non-Coachella activities for when you hit your music festival max.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement