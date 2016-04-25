The 5 Best Spots in Palm Springs to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Palm Springs! Throughout the month of April, we'll be highlighting our favorites in the area, from the best places to dig for buried vintage treasures to where to find all the cool kids in town for the city's myriad music and film festivals. See everything we're loving right now .

Palm Springs oozes midcentury modern vibes—from the swanky hotels to the famous houses that line neighborhood streets (like Frank Sinatra’s old abode, which you can actually rent). But did you know that the city is also famous for its collection of vintage furniture shops specializing in 1950s style? Where do you think Leonardo DiCaprio goes to furnish his desert digs?

The city is overflowing with covetable secondhand décor—from teak credenzas to Herman Miller lounge chairs—expertly curated by knowledgeable local boutique owners. Looking for a souvenir to stuff in your suitcase? You’ll also find smaller items like sculptures, lamps, books, and other knick knacks that are worthy of space on your mantel. And inventory constantly changes since most items are one-of-a-kind, so a midcentury couch or unique piece of art will set you apart from your catalog-shopping friends. Scroll through our top picks below.