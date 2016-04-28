The 3 Best Shops in Palm Springs to Get Your Vintage Designer Fashion Fix

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Palm Springs! Throughout the month of April, we'll be highlighting our favorites in the area, from the best places to dig for buried vintage treasures to where to find all the cool kids in town for the city's myriad music and film festivals. See everything we're loving about Palm Springs right now .

Palm Springs, Calif., knows a thing or two about perma-sun and uber-relaxing days, but shoppers take note: the desert town is also a treasure trove of vintage boutiques. Schedule a swim break in the late afternoon when the sun is less intense and seek out the hidden shops full of fashionable items waiting to be discovered (and worn poolside, of course).

You’ll find a wealth of vintage options to suit your taste, from basic secondhand goods (tees, denim, and resortwear) to high-end designer pieces (Alexander McQueen dresses, rare Chanel accessories). With so many vintage and consignment boutiques in the area, which ones are the best to rifle through? We’ve rounded up our favorite spots for your next visit to Palm Springs, so carve out time for these can’t-miss vintage shops and scoop up one-of-a-kind treasures you won’t find anywhere else.