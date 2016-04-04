6 Palm Springs Hotels Where All the Cool Kids Hang

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Palm Springs! Throughout the month of April, we'll be highlighting our favorites in the area, from the best places to dig for buried vintage treasures to where to find all the cool kids in town for the city's myriad music and film festivals.

With more than 350 days of sunshine a year, Palm Springs, Calif., is one of the hottest destinations to visit. The fabled resort city—Hollywood’s playground since its 1950s heyday when Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra made it their dreamy desert escape—now boasts 143 hotels where you can lounge, play, relax, and (of course) stay.

With so many places to choose from (most offering the same key ingredients: pool, cocktails, and palm trees), finding the perfect fit is essential. To make the decision easier, we rounded up six of our favorite spots, each with its own raison d’être. Whether you’re into poolside snacks, a killer restaurant, or feel-good vibes with a caffeine fix, we know just the hotel for you. One thing’s for sure: these check-in points provide a lot more than just a place to rest. If you’re planning your next trip to the shimmering oasis of Palm Springs or just visiting the desert for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and hoping for an off-hours hangout spot, check out the havens we love best below.

