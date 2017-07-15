Taylor Hill Shares Her Summer Travel Packing List

For our Packing List series, women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.

Model Taylor Hill is in constant demand, so it’s not surprising that she’s always on the go. Often traversing various countries and climates for as long as a month, she knows a thing or two about packing for a trip—even though she says she’s a serial under-packer. Here’s what the model of the moment and Joe’s Jeans collaborator packs for her nonstop travels.

What’s the occasion?

99% of the time I’m traveling for work!

How many bags?

If possible I always try to carry on. It’s so much quicker on the other side! However, there are definitely trips that are too long, and in that case I always make sure I have a Samsonite roller.

Over-packer or under-packer?

I think I tend to be an under-packer. I don't like lugging around heavy suitcases, but sometimes I'll be gone for a month and be going from summer to winter within the same week and end up having to buy stuff. You never know where you will end up next!

What’s in the bag?

It depends where I'm going but I always pack my Gucci loafers. I have two pairs the slides—the ones with fur and a regular loafer in red. I bring at least three t-shirts, and always a white one. Two pairs of jeans if it's a week, one if it's like three days; one pair of leather and my signature pair from Joe’s x Taylor Hill. A baseball cap, my favorite is the men's cap from James Perse in black, my favorite bag which is Alexander Wang. And you can't forget a bikini, you never know when you'll need one and luckily they're small. My favorite is a white one from For Love & Lemons.

Other destination musts?

If I know I'm going somewhere warm I bring sunscreen for my face, my favorite is the Lancôme UV Expert Youth Shield BB cream.

What do you pack multiples of?

I always pack multiple toothbrushes, because I always end up leaving one somewhere.

What are your carryon essentials?

My carryon is a Karl Lagerfeld duffle bag. In it, I have my iPad, headphones, my toothbrush, contact solution, hand sanitizer, and the Genifique Youth Serum from Lancôme.

What’s in your beauty bag?

It's very minimal—I only carry Lancôme Monsieur Big mascara, Lancôme Teint Idole concealer, the Lancôme Energie de Vie skincare line and coconut oil.

What's your ideal airplane outfit?

I always wear sweatpants on an airplane, but recently have been throwing on my Joe’s high rise cuffed jeans since they’re so comfortable. I like to wear them a little slouchy. And I never forget warm socks.