How Celebrity Colorist Riawna Capri Packs for a Tropical Escape

For our Packing List series, women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.

Colorist and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon Riawna Capri is constantly booked, between serving L.A.’s who’s-who and her celebrity clientele. Known for her perfect platinum blonde jobs (she’s the one who transformed Jennifer Lawrence), her roster includes Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, who have also become close friends. The busy colorist recently took a well-deserved birthday trip to a small island near Bali, and we have all the details on her packing list.

Where To?

A birthday trip to Sumba, a little island an hour flight from Bali. We s­­­­tayed at this incredible place called Nihiwatu. We had fun adventures like surfing, fishing, and treetop yoga, yet got a massage every other day, spent an entire day at an outdoor spa overlooking the ocean and managed to stay chill the entire time. My favorite part about my new little slice of paradise is the entire resort gives back to the community via the Sumba Foundation. They cured malaria there for the community, created a clean water source, serve a weekly lunch, and created education programs, just to name a few. So not only did I get to relax on my vacay, I can know that part of my cost to stay there and the activities go back to the people.

Over-Packer or Under-Packer?

Usually an over-packer, all crammed in a tiny carryon. But for this trip, less was more, and I love to buy new things at rad faraway locations.

Best Packing Advice

Always wear your biggest shoes on the plane as well as your biggest jacket or two. It's hot sometimes but you can just hang it over your backpack strap at the airport and have SO much more room to cram in the carryon. Also, before rolling your clothes, (because that really is the best way to maximize space, my BFF Nikki Lee taught me that. Put your toiletry bag in first, then pack your clothes. Lastly, my favorite trick I came up with myself, is to take all your underwear and wrap 2-3 hair ties around them all. That way 1) you never have runaway panties all over your suitcase 2) you always know which are clean 3) you have extra hair ties and know extra where they are! I always use the laundry bag at the hotel for dirty clothes so I don't have to sort it at home.

Other Destination Essentials?

Sunnies! I love Sunday Somewhere and Quay Australia. You can have so many different options and they aren't too in case you lose them, as I usually do on adventures. And very important are my Beats cordless earphones for my music walking through the airport and on the plane if there is a crying baby or I am catching up on emails. I rarely watch movies; I like to watch Ted Talks or the "How Is It Made" dorky science programs.

About Your Baggage...

I brought a solid carry on and a backpack! I hate checking in luggage, especially with any plane changes. Right now I am loving Herschel luggage! I have a matching set of all 3 sizes in heather grey and I get compliments every time I use 'em.

Vacation Beauty:

Less is more when you’re on vacay. You want to look fresh but not completely done up. My beauty routine is: Kate Somerville: Nourish Daily Moisturizer cream, Quench Face serum, Age Arrest eye cream, and Daily Reflector SPF. I never do a full face of makeup on vacation, just Tom Ford foundation stick using a buffer brush for spot treatments, under eyes and nose area, Kevin Aucoin bronzer, Hourglass eyebrow pencil, Peter Thomas Roth bronzing sunscreen powder, and Dior rose lip balm with SPF. No mascara—too much water—my secret is lash extensions before every vacation.

Hair wise: For Bali I decided to get super long mermaid extensions, so it would air dry and be that perfect beachy wave. I fell in love with them and definitely am going to keep them for a while! I used my Rare Marula oil 3-in-1 styler cream, cocktailed with their Style Perfecting Serum on wet hair and that's it. I braided it and did high ponies and simply let it be.