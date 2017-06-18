See How Our Favorite Cool-Girl Nail Artist Packs for Vacation

Tosia dresses—I love their cuts—and Sandy Liang dresses which are very unique. I like fabrics that don't wrinkle too much—I find silk is really difficult to travel with for that reason. A lot of my dresses are vintage too, when I'm going somewhere I'll look for things that I think will work in the environment and color palette of where I'm headed. I love Miaou jeans because they can be dressed up with the interchangeable belts. And Eve denim Charlotte Culottes are great for the daytime because of the loose cut. I wear tons of crop tops and usually I just find them at cheap spots on Broadway. I just got a nice bustier one by Alyx. American Two Shot & Reformation always have a good selection of tops that are good for traveling. I find Nike Cortez are the most versatile sneakers in terms of casual to sporty to dressy so I always bring a classic red white and blue pair. Vans slip-ons are really good for the airport and Maryam Nassir Zadeh makes the best casual/feminine shoes in so many great colors and cuts. I have a ton of straw bags I've gotten off Etsy and from Jamaica, Panama and Greece. I also love to take a bum bag for the airport. I have a vintage Le Sportsac polka dot one. When we were in Greece we found this amazing handmade swimsuit store and I told my friend Lucy who has the store Shop Super Street in LA. They started carrying them and as far as I know are the only store in America that has them! They're really cute prints with matching bucket hats. My favorite bikini is Lisa Marie Fernandez—it’s just such a good cut and material. I also have a one piece I love and sometimes wear as a top by Veronica Dreyer. I love a denim or camo bucket hat and I just buy them off the vendors on the street on Broadway in Soho or in Chinatown. I love sunglasses and have a huge collection. Right now my favorites are the Adam Selman cat eyes in baby blue, Gucci cat eyes with reflective lenses and these vintage ’60s frames with red lenses. Trademark and Jiwinaia make amazing iconic jewelry. I also love to get cheap stuff off Asos!

WHAT DO YOU PACK IN MULTIPLES?

Sunglasses and tons of earrings and necklaces. I love chunky gold and silver jewelry.

CARRYON ESSENTIALS:

I use either this pony hair tote or a Telfar lime green shopping bag, which is really nice for the airplane and packing a laptop. I bring tons of face products and mini jars of face masks. And I try to make or buy my own food for flights because I find if I eat airplane food it ruins the first day of my trip! I also like to bring a big thin scarf. They're good for either sitting on rocky beaches or covering up if you feel under-dressed.

