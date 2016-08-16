Ojai: A Spiritual Getaway Just North of L.A.

This quaint town of 8,000 people, just a 90-minute drive north of Los Angeles, has long been a laid-back refuge for artists, health gurus, and bohemians—a sunny getaway with avocado groves and yoga retreats, organic gardens, and ceramic studios. Along with earthy residents, the town has also attracted its share of celebrities looking to get away from the limelight. Those who have purchased homes or land here include Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Channing Tatum and Reese Witherspoon (Robert Pattinson famously hid out at pal Witherspoon’s Ojai pad post break up with Kristen Stewart).

Although it has gradually become more gentrified, with a recent slew of shops and galleries catering to upscale hipsters, Ojai still retains its hometown vibe—along with all the backyard teepees and performance art, there’s still Ojai Ice Cream, with its homemade fudge (since 1979) and an old fashioned Fourth of July parade. Once home to the Chumash Indians, the place has a magical, somewhat spiritual feel and locals wax romantically about the “Pink Moment”: A time at sundown when the valley is bathed in a rosy glow.

I recently took a girls road trip there to see what all the fuss is about, and here's what I learned along the way:

Where to Stay The Ojai Valley Inn and Spa Courtesy Ojai Valley Inn and Spa Ojai Rancho Inn Nancy Nell/ Ojai Rancho Inn Thacher House Courtesy Thacher House Caravan Outpost Matt Alberta/ Caravan Outpost 1 of 4 Advertisement

Where to Shop In the Field Matt Alberta/In The Field Julia Rose & Company Courtesy Julia Rose and Co Summer Camp Stacey Millett Shay/Willhouse Photography Fig Curated Living Glynis Costin 1 of 4 Advertisement

Where to Eat Azu Courtesy Azu The Knead Baking Company Courtesy The Knead Baking Co. Suzanne's Cuisine Courtesy Suzanne’s 1 of 3 Advertisement