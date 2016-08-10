A New Hotel Is Coming to Nashville With an Epic Spa You NEED to See

There’s nothing better – or more necessary – than hitting the spa; you're jump-starting a healthy skin routine, de-stressing, and beautifying all at the same time. And let’s be real – sometimes you just really need someone to beat the living crap out of your shoulder blades.

Now you can experience one of the most innovative, holistic spa experiences in the world. The Westin Nashville, Music City’s hottest new hotel opening, has just announced the hire of spa director and beauty extraordinaire Michelle Young. She brings to Rhapsody Spa more than 15 years of experience in luxury spa management and will oversee the management of Rhapsody Spa in its highly anticipated opening.

Michelle has always been in skin care, from drugstore cosmetics to the Guerlain counter, but her dedicated career in the spa industry came after her mom passed away. She then became a dual licensed therapist before joining Rhapsody Spa to gather up a group of like-minded professionals and create something spectacular. Their goal? To offer spas services where wellness is at the core with services that have results. (No fishy pedis here!)

Rhapsody Spa itself has been intuitively designed by The David Mexico Group out of NYC. Entrenched in luxury, wellness, and versatility, the space is entirely surrounded in elements of nature – natural stone and wood – and a spectacular living wall behind spa reception. At 6,000 square feet and 9 treatment rooms, it boasts the perfect space for ultimate relaxation: intimate yet individual.

Rhapsody, along with its product partner and British premier spa company ESPA, creates spa experiences that are individually customized for each guest. From the first time spa’er visiting on a convention to the seasoned pro that travels the globe, they propose everything for everyone. They will feature an extensive array of services such as massages, facials, body treatments, and manis/pedis for guests to relax after a day of exploring Nashville.

They also let you choose from a plethora of relaxing programs including the Bourbon Infused Sugar Exfoliation, Sweet Iced Tea Immersion, and Moonshine & Manicures. A divine Swiss shower experience and a Eucalyptus Steam Inhalation Room are also available before your treatments begin.

According to Michelle, “It’s a perfect blend of wellness and being well. We looked at the perspective of the guest, the therapist, and the supporting associates. We want experiences that our therapists will enjoy and will expertly deliver.”

As an added bonus, many of the spa experiences can be re-created at home and the team there will personally teach you how. For the non-hotel guests that come to Rhapsody Spa, use of the fitness center, indoor pool, and access to the L27 rooftop pool lounge are all included.

Michelle tells us, “Ask your body the truth. If you feel rushed or overwhelmed – ask yourself if you really are. Being “in a hurry” has become a state of mind. Like going to a trainer to learn a few moves, a great aesthetician sets a great foundation for skin care maintenance. Book a great facial when seasons change. When time is a factor, try a power pedicure (generally 30 mins) or my favorite – a shampoo blow out. Affordable and timely ways to revive mid-day.”

As the city’s ultimate upscale hotel, Rhapsody Spa makes the idyllic location for guests looking to decompress and be pampered, all while remaining in the heart of Nashville. Whether you're kicking back at the glamorous hotel's steam room before a much-deserved massage or spending the Saturday getting your detox on with a laundry list of treatments, they’ll be sure to grant you the rejuvenating respite you deserve.