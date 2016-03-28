How to Navigate Venice Beach Like a Local: 10 Spots to Check Out

Welcome to InStyle ♥ Los Angeles! Throughout the month of March, we'll be highlighting the bounty of new boutiques, restaurants, and hotels worth braving the city's infamous traffic for. See everything we're loving about L.A. right now .

Whether you're visiting Los Angeles or are a long-time resident, spending time in Venice is a must. The beach town, known for its rowdy boardwalk and skateboarding park, is also home to top-notch shops and some of L.A.’s best restaurants—both on famed Abbot Kinney Blvd. and on neighboring streets, like Rose Ave., in the quaint, seaside area.

A visit to this Westside oasis feels like a mini vacation (and if you're on vacation already, bonus points!). Strolling through the Venice Canals is reminiscent of (and modeled after) Italy's Venice—look for gondolas and tiny boats passing under its artfully designed bridges. Nearby Abbot Kinney Blvd. is lined with hip boutiques and delicious restaurants (hello, Gjelina).

New spots open here all the time so you’ll always find something refreshing and cool. Plus, on the first Friday of every month, stores stay open late, food trucks line the street, and Abbot Kinney transforms into a giant block party. If it gets too hectic, head over to Lincoln Blvd. (Highway 1). The wide thoroughfare that cuts right through the city is rapidly growing and populated with a number of chic spaces worth a visit.

Can't decide where to go? We've rounded up a list of our favorite spots in Venice and broken them down in categories for quick reference. So skip the tourist-trap boardwalk and check out these can’t-miss destinations instead.

