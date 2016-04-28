This New Denim Store in Los Angeles Is a Favorite of Alessandra Ambrosio, Rihanna, and More 

What do Alessandra Ambrosio, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, and Beyoncé have in common? They’re all fans of FRAME’s collection of super chic denim. The brand, which serves up luxe basics from tees to overalls, just opened its first retail store on tree-lined Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

Thanks to the keen eyes of founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede, the boutique fits right in on the designer-heavy street, next to neighbors like The Apartment by The Line, Isabel Marant, and Chloe. The new shop reflects FRAME's minimalistic California-meets-Europe sensibility with oversize windows that let the L.A. sunshine pour in, a Californian Redwood ceiling that gives it an organic feel, and marble fixtures that take the space up a notch.

FRAME recently transitioned from a denim brand to a full ready-to-wear line, offering cashmere, silk, leather, and suede pieces along with their beloved jeans. It’s no wonder they’ve developed such a loyal following. Even Kate Moss, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Cara Delevingne are devotees.

Want to scoop up a pair of these celebrity favorite jeans? Check out the first retail spot on Melrose Place. East Coasters, take note: they'll open a second space in New York City this summer!

8467 Melrose Place; frame-store.com