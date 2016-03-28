Follow These 4 'Grammers Before Your Trip to L.A.

Instagram has evolved into so much more than just a place to share selfies. It’s the new, cool kid-approved authority on where to travel and what to do (or at least what to photograph) when you arrive. If you’re planning a trip to L.A., you’ll want to have a crew of influencers on deck to help you decide which of the city’s most photogenic spots to hit (and there are a lot!). Check out these four 'Grammers, who are always tuned in to what’s trending in the city and sure to point you to the right geotags.

THE EATER @bonnietsang

Warning: browsing this feed may cause ravenous hunger. Discover the city’s hottest new eateries as well as its hidden culinary gems by following along with the foodie adventures of Bonnie Tsang. Whether she’s snapping a five star meal or an In-N-Out burger, this photographer and social media consultant has a knack for capturing the beauty in every dish.

THE SHOPPER @damselindior

This L.A. fashion blogger made a name for herself by sharing shots of her enviable style. If there’s one thing Jacey Duprie knows, it’s where to shop and, lucky for us, she shares many of her sartorial secrets via Instagram. Not only can you scroll through her feed for outfit inspo, you can also expect to see tons of fitting room selfies from some of the chicest stores in the city.

THE SNAPPER @kimgenevieve

Looking at L.A. through the camera lens of photographer Kim Genevieve is like gazing at a Technicolor dream. She captures all of the city's vibrant offerings with a high-saturation pop. If there’s a mural in town worth posing in front of, you can bet it appeared here first.

RELATED: Where to Find the Best Vintage 501s in L.A.

THE OFFICIAL WORD @discoverla

The L.A. Tourism Board pulls together snapshots tagged #LAstory to showcase the very best of Los Angeles, including the iconic Hollywood sign snapped by @petehalvorsen above (top right). Natives, visitors, and passers-by all have the opportunity to contribute to this eclectic feed, so get your hashtag ready.