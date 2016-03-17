3 Shopping Strategies From an A-List Stylist for Your Trip to Los Angeles

Monica Rose, who dresses street-style supernovas Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner (above), offers her advice for spectacular shopping in Los Angeles:

Don't Just Go For the Clothes

She adores stores with covetable clothes and ambiances, like Just One Eye, which is housed in Howard Hughes’s former ￼HQ. “I discover new brands there, and they stock cool designers, like Alexandre Vauthier,” she says. 7000 Romaine St.; 888-563-6858.

Know the Best Curators

Some shop owners are famous for creating your dream closet. “Elyse Walker does excellent ￼buying,” she says. “I love her mix of high-end and up-and-coming designers.” 15306 Antioch St.; 310-230-8882.

Don't Skip the Classics

For the likes of Comme des Garçons and Rick Owens, hit Maxfield. "It's unlike any other destination," she says. 8825 Melrose Ave.; 310-274-8800.