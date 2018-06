There has never been a better time to visit L.A. Over the past year, the scene there has hit maximum cool status thanks to a bounty of new boutiques that specialize in the chill, done-but-undone sensibility the city’s known for. With some 27,000 stores in L.A. by official count, where to begin? Check out our picks worth braving the traffic for, along with where to eat, drink, and sleep— and how to look like a local!

